St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier to close for repairs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocean and Fishing pier in St. Johns County will be closed on Monday for repairs and rehabilitation.

The north beach access point adjacent to the pier will be closed and access to the beach near the pier will be restricted during this time.

It’s not expected to reopen until May.

Meanwhile, the access point south of the pier, visitor center and park facilities will remain open to the public. The splash park and visitor information center will also remain open.

The repairs in Saint Johns County come about a month and a half after the Jacksonville Beach Pier closed for a major renovation. The pier was badly damaged during hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

The repair project should take about two years, and the pier is expected to reopen by November of 2021 if all goes as planned.