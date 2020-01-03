1 injured in 1st shooting reported in Jacksonville in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Friday afternoon in the Norwood neighborhood of Jacksonville, firefighters said.

The shooting, the first of the year for the city, was reported about 1 p.m. on Ardoon Street, and News4Jax crews could see multiple scenes being investigated by police.

One scene was at Norwood Avenue and Lynton Street, and the other was on Ardoon Street, just over a block away.

Police declined to answer questions about why there were two scenes but said a person of interest had been detained and “all parties were accounted for.”

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.