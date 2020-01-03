2 injured when fire pit explodes behind Ponte Vedra Beach home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a terrifying moment for a St. Johns County family. Deputies said a man and woman were thrown into the air after their backyard fire pit exploded, destroying their deck.

Heather Faver had just walked inside the home when she heard the explosion.

“I heard a really loud boom sound and immediately turned around and looked outside and saw the decking just fly in the air,” Faver said. “It just was horrifying.”

Chloe Faver, 18, and her father, Keith, were enjoying Thursday evening on their new deck.

“My dad was directly below me and he was kind of falling back and to the side. I just remember trying to brace myself but I don’t remember where I landed or how," Chole Faver said. “I just feel very lucky.”

Debris was scattered in the yard behind the family’s house, showing how powerful the explosion was. The state fire marshal investigated and said a gas leak was to blame.

“You could smell the gas,” Heather Faver said. “We just ran back into the house.”

Keith Faver was taken to a hospital and needed stitches on his head after he was hit by a piece of concrete. Chole Faver’s leg was cut and she had some bruising.

The family is warning others to be cautious with fire pits.

“It’s really scary," Heather Faver said. "We’re so fortunate that someone was looking out for us.”

According to family, the deck and fire pit were just installed about a week ago. Heather Faver said the gas company who performed the safety inspection somehow missed a leak, which led to the explosion.