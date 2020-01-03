Car windows smashed at Meridian Apartments in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer were called to investigate a series of car burglaries Friday morning at the Meridian Apartments on Monument Road.

One man, who asked not to be identified, said the driver’s side window of his truck was completely broken.

“You never think it’s going to be you until it happens to you,” he said. “That’s where I’m at right now. I’m kind of in shock.”

The man said he saw at least five or six other cars with similar damage.

“It’s very frustrating, especially when we don’t have anything really to take,” he said. “We work hard for what we have."

The man said his doors were locked, but he said it’s clear that his glove box had been rummaged through, however, nothing of value was taken.

“Obviously I didn’t have what they were looking for,” he said.

The district manager who oversees the apartment complex said safety and security is a top priority. She said her office is working closely with police.