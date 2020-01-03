64ºF

Local News

Clay County deputies suspect this man in Doctor’s Inlet burglary

Do you recognize him?

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Clay County Sheriff's Offfice (Clay County Sheriff's Offfice)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla – Take a long look at the picture above. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this man. He is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Doctor’s Inlet area.

In the photo, it appears the man is shirtless displaying a large chest tattoo. Deputies said do not approach this man if you see him, call 911.

If you recognize the man call the sheriff’s office at (904) 264-6512. You can also visit the Clay County Sheriff website, then go to the See Something, Say Something banner, leaving a “crime tip”

To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS. “

