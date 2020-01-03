Clay County deputies suspect this man in Doctor’s Inlet burglary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla – Take a long look at the picture above. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this man. He is wanted in connection with a burglary in the Doctor’s Inlet area.

..1/3..



🔺PERSON OF INTEREST / COMMUNITY HELP🔺



Our agency is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the pictured subject who may have information in reference to a burglary in the Doctor’s Inle area.



*Please use caution and do not approach the subject.* pic.twitter.com/bEzfrlGlZG — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 3, 2020

In the photo, it appears the man is shirtless displaying a large chest tattoo. Deputies said do not approach this man if you see him, call 911.

If you recognize the man call the sheriff’s office at (904) 264-6512. You can also visit the Clay County Sheriff website, then go to the See Something, Say Something banner, leaving a “crime tip”

