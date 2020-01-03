Gas main break effects nearly 400 Springfield residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – At least 369 customers in Springfield will be without gas until Saturday afternoon, according to Teco’s director of corporate communications, Bill Lonstreth. Gas had to be shut off the area when a contractor or employee struck a gas main line during routine maintenance.

The main break happened about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Repairs have already started but Longstreth said repairs will be a tedious process ahead. Servicemen and women will have to secure and shut off the gas meter in every affected location before full restoration efforts can happen.

Complicating matters, someone needs to be present at the residence or business in order for a service person to gain access to the meter. Once all the meters are off, Teco can reactivate gas service and turn the meters back on.

If your home or business has been affected, there is no need for you to call Teco. Crews are already aware of all the affected addresses. However, if you are not home when a Teco service person attempts to turn off your meter, a door hanger will be left. In that case, you will need to contact Teco back.