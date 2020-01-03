Family’s indoor cooking on charcoal grill triggers mass casualty incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported 5 children and 3 adults to the hospital following a carbon monoxide alarm at the Baytree on Baymeadows Apartment Complex. Two more people checked themselves into the hospital later.

JFRD is calling this a level one Mass Casualty incident. Crews determined the leak started in one of the apartment units around 4 a.m.

Crews have responded to the 9700 block of Baymeadows rd to a carbon monoxide alarm... this is an MCI level I with up to 10 patients.... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 3, 2020

Four adjacent or nearby apartments were also evacuated and the levels of carbon monoxide were checked. Out of the four units, three needed to be aired out with fans, but poisoning only occurred in the apartment where the leak began.

Firefighters think the family’s cooking may have triggered, or in part, caused the leak to begin.

What is Carbon Monoxide?

Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you. The gas is found in fumes from fuel, stoves, fireplaces and furnaces.

If the gas leaks or builds up in a closed space, like indoors, it can poison people and animals.

Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide poisoning

headache

dizziness

weakness

upset stomach

vomiting

chest pain

confusion

People who are sleeping or drunk can die from CO poisoning before they have symptoms. There’s no word on the condition of the people who were taken to the hospital but a JFRD firefighter thinks they will be okay.