Man arrested after armed home invasion in Clay County home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was in the early hours of Thursday morning when Clay County deputies said a house in Oakleaf Plantation was the target of a home invasion.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three people were inside the home when an unidentified man and Kwontell Swain, 21, forced their way inside.

According to this arrest report, Swain and the other suspect kidnapped one of the victims at gunpoint, forced that victim into his own car sped off. The report states the suspects later left the victim on 103rd Street.

Two hours later, the Sheriff’s Office said, deputies located the stolen car, which led to a chase through Orange Park. The chase ended at the intersection of 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard where the suspects crashed into a pole. Deputies said Swain was arrested, and the other suspect got away.

“It’s scary. It’s shocking to hear something like that could happen out here," said Kristina Rijo, who lives in Oakleaf. “You don’t hear of things like that.”

As of Thursday night, Swain was held without bond and facing charges of armed home invasion, armed kidnapping and grand theft auto. He was scheduled for a court hearing Friday morning.