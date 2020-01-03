Prized show dog reunited with Jacksonville family after car, dogs stolen at Georgia gas station

After almost a month of searching, one local family has been reunited with their beloved show dog.

The family had stopped at a gas station in Georgia after their dogs competed in a show in December when thieves took off with their car and the dogs inside.

One of the dogs was found quickly after, but Crayola, had been missing since.

She was found by police during a major drug and gun bust at a home near Atlanta.

She’ll soon be reunited with their family.