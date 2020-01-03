Robert Shircliff: 1 of Jacksonville’s ‘most beloved & respected men’ dies at 91

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Shircliff, a philanthropist who touched the hearts of many in the Jacksonville area, has died, News4Jax learned Thursday evening. He was 91.

As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the civic leader died early Thursday morning. He supported many well-known causes including the Jacksonville Symphony, Jacksonville University, The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens and the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine.

“Professionally, personally and philanthropically, Bob has done so much to transform our city," said News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney. “Truly one of the great men in the history of our city.”

He also supported St. Vincent’s HealthCare, where he served as chairman of the board for the hospital. As Mullaney pointed out, the address of the Riverside hospital -- 1 Shircliff Way -- has a hidden meaning.

“That name is by design because there is ‘one Shircliff way’ and that stands for doing it the right way,” Mullaney said.

In a 2013 interview for Leadership Jacksonville, Shircliff described his philosophy:

“We’re dependent on other people. So the ‘Shircliff way’ is recognizing the importance of all other people and being fair, transparent, honest, encouraging, and in a leadership environment, to see them grow. But it’s a people-centered concept I’ve always felt important.”

Shircliff began his career in 1950 and worked his way up in his father’s business from a bottler to the president of Pepsi-Cola Allied Bottlers, as reported by the Jacksonville Daily Record. He moved to Jacksonville in 1967 and sold his bottling company before creating what would become known as The Shircliff Group.

“Above all else, Bob was an inspiration,” Mullaney said. “If you look to Bob Shircliff he will inspire you to do even greater things. I think that is a part of his legacy.”

In 2016, Shircliff accepted at lifetime achievement award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“More than 50 percent of Bob’s time is devoted to philanthropic causes throughout our community… He leads campaigns, makes solicitation calls, invests his time in the selection of leadership staff, sponsors events and serves as a trusted adviser for many of the community’s nonprofit leaders," AFP said.

Shircliff is survived by his wife, Carol, who has also been active in Jacksonville’s philanthropic community. He’s also survived by his daughter, Laura Shircliff Howell; his four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.