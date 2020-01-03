85ºF

You’re kitten me! A cat show is coming to Jax this weekend

Cat lovers, rejoice!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the purr-fect event to start your weekend! We’re not kitten around.

You can watch as dozens of cats compete for best in show this weekend at a Cat Convention coming to the Lexington Hotel & Conference Center Jacksonville Riverwalk in Jacksonville. (Address: 1515 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207)

The event, hosted by Absolutely Abyssinians Cat Club, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a meet & greet, eight different rings, kittens for sale, shopping and more!

PRICES: $5 General Admission (over 12); $4 Children & Seniors; Children under 5 are FREE

A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to Breast Cancer research.

For more information, click here.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Here are some videos of what you can expect to see:

#catshow2019

Pretty good cat, nice coat 10 out of 10

