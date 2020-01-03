You’re kitten me! A cat show is coming to Jax this weekend
Cat lovers, rejoice!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the purr-fect event to start your weekend! We’re not kitten around.
You can watch as dozens of cats compete for best in show this weekend at a Cat Convention coming to the Lexington Hotel & Conference Center Jacksonville Riverwalk in Jacksonville. (Address: 1515 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207)
The event, hosted by Absolutely Abyssinians Cat Club, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a meet & greet, eight different rings, kittens for sale, shopping and more!
PRICES: $5 General Admission (over 12); $4 Children & Seniors; Children under 5 are FREE
A portion of the proceeds from the show will be donated to Breast Cancer research.
For more information, click here.
Here are some videos of what you can expect to see:
