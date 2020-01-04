JFRD crews respond to Mitchell Street housefire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted early Saturday morning that multiple crews were en route to a house fire on Mitchell Street in Moncrief Park.

When they arrived just after 6 a.m., smoke was visible at the scene and crews quickly got the fire under control.

Further updates from JFRD’s twitter confirmed no one was inside the house, and the Red Cross was requested to help the family of two adults and six children.

Command has advised that this fire is now under control. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 4, 2020

News4Jax Reporter Brittany Muller is on her way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.