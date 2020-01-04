Police: Car burglars appear to be looking for guns in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Officers are investigating an increase in vehicle burglaries in Jacksonville Beach, according to a news release from police.

The Police Department said the uptick in burglaries occurred within the last month. Investigators said in most cases, windows were smashed and entry was forced.

Officers noted that no items of value were taken in the recent burglaries, but they noted that center consoles were opened and rummaged through. Police believe the burglars were looking for firearms.

The Police Department is reminding everyone to keep their valuables secured, especially firearms.