Sheriffs searching for missing St. Johns County man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man.

They say Lwe Dee Htoo, 31, was last seen hunting in the Matanzas State Forest early Saturday morning wearing a Reddish Orange reflective vest and hunting boots.

Deputies also note he does not speak English and was carrying an AirSoft pistol to hunt squirrels.

SJSO does not believe Htoo is not a danger to anyone or to himself but may be confused when he is located.

Anyone who comes into contact with Htoo is asked to be patient and contact SJSO at 824-8304 or 911 immediately.