Thief steals trailer with more than $50,000 worth of tools and equipment inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A thief was caught on camera stealing a trailer with more than $50,000 worth of tools and equipment inside.

The video shows the thief hooking a trailer filled with tools and equipment to his SUV and driving away.

It happened last Friday inside the parking lot of a Spring Park office complex, but the owner of a small flooring removal company didn’t realize it until yesterday when he returned to work from spending the holidays with his family.

When we spoke with him, he said this theft greatly impacts his business.

“Whoever did it is obviously a horrible person because I do have a family to provide for and I made my living with the tools that I had in the trailer," business owner David Milea said. “I worked very hard to get all that stuff so anyone can tell the impact of that. I just can’t get all that back overnight.”

Milea said he now has to contact customers who were on his schedule to let them know he no longer has tools to do the job.

If anyone has information about the theft, they are asked to contact Jacksonville police.