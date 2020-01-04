Woman left bloodied after drive-by paintball attack in Arlington

JACKSONIVLLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman was out walking her dogs in an Arlington neighborhood on Wednesday night when she was suddenly hit in the face by a speeding paintball.

The impact was so forceful, it caused her glasses to break, leaving her unable to see who fired the shot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigator who responded to the neighboorhood just off Monument Road noted that the woman, who spoke to News4Jax and asked to be identified only as “Andy," had a cut on her nose. Orange paint covered her forehead.

According to JSO incident report, Andy wasn’t the only person hit by a paintball on Brookwood Forest Boulevard that night.

Another victim, a 36-year-old woman, said she was in the parking lot of the Brookwood Club Apartments when she was shot multiple times with what she first throught was a BB gun. After she was hit on her backside, the woman told investigators she ran to her nearby apartment. She suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Two witnesses who saw it happen told investigators the shots came from the rear driver’s side of a gray Mazda hatchback, but they were unable to get a look at the people inside because the windows were tinted. No one caught the license plate and investigators didn’t see any surveillance video, according to the report.

After the investigation hit a dead-end, Andy said she hopes sharing her story will ultimately help find out who shot the paintballs.

The unknown suspect, or suspects, could face battery charges.