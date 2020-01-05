42ºF

1 dead, 2 injured after Northwest Jacksonville crash

Scene closed all lanes of Edgewood Avenue North Sunday morning

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JSO investigates fatal crash on Edgewood Avenue Sunday morning. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Edgewood Avenue North just after 2:30 Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found three adults were injured.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue treated the patients at the scene and transported them to a local hospital where one man later died. According to JSO, the other two patients are now in stable condition.

Lanes of Edgewood Avenue North were closed in both directions between Shenandoah Avenue and Old Kings Road Sunday morning while traffic and homicide detectives investigated.

