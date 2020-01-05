Jacksonville police search for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded Sunday to the area of Ivey Road in the Holiday Hill area, where they were told that Rosemary Wangui Kahuki was last seen about 9 a.m.

Kahuki is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair. She was reportedly wearing a brown and white striped shirt, gray pants and a purple scarf.

Anyone who has seen her or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.