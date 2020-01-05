Police give all-clear after investigating ‘suspicious’ object left at Old St. Augustine Road store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The CVS on Old St. Augustine Road reopened after police investigated an object that was reported Sunday morning as being “suspicious,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to the store near the intersection of Losco Road, just north of Interstate 295, after receiving a call regarding an object that had been left at the CVS. The caller believed the object was “suspicious,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The JSO bomb squad also responded to the scene and the store was evacuated. Police said they determined the object was not a hazard.

The CVS was closed and the nearby shopping plaza was surrounded by police tape during the investigation, but the CVS had reopened by about 12:20 p.m.