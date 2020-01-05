42ºF

Person trapped after car crashes into mobile home

JFRD responds to crash on Beaver Street

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JFRD frees person trapped after car crashed into a mobile home.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a car crashed into a mobile home on Beaver Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they said one person was trapped between the vehicle and the home.

Crews were able to free the person and transport them to a local hospital with serious injuries. One other patient was also taken to the hospital, but JFRD did not say in what condition.

JFRD posted continuous updates from the scene on Twitter.

