Person trapped after car crashes into mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a car crashed into a mobile home on Beaver Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday where they said one person was trapped between the vehicle and the home.

Crews were able to free the person and transport them to a local hospital with serious injuries. One other patient was also taken to the hospital, but JFRD did not say in what condition.

JFRD posted continuous updates from the scene on Twitter.