Corvette blamed for Woodstock house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Corvette is being blamed for a house fire Monday afternoon in the Woodstock neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded about 2:45 p.m. to the blaze at the home on Melson Avenue at Commonwealth Avenue.

The homeowner told News4Jax that he started the Corvette for the first time in a while and it caught fire inside of the garage.

A firefighter on scene said the flames made their way to the attic of the home, and the sports car was still on fire when crews arrived.

The firefighter said there was damage to the attic of the home and major damage to the roof of the garage.

No injuries were reported.