Gainesville police investigate Friday night shooting death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Police called to gunfire in Northeast Gainesville on Friday night are investigating a homicide after the man died.

According to police, officers who responded at 11:50 p.m. found a man not breathing on NE 11th Street, about a block west of State Road 24, and provided CPR until Gainesville emergency medical service personnel arrived. The man could not be revived.

Police said it was an active criminal investigation and could not remove any information, but asked anyone with information to call Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7710 or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to Alachua County Crime Stoppers at StopCrime.tv.