Local News

Law enforcement officers can eat free at Sonny’s BBQ on Jan. 9

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Police
(Credit: Sonny's BBQ)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate those who put their lives on the line every day for citizens, Sonny’s BBQ wants to give law enforcement officers a free meal on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Local officers will get a free pork big deal on Thursday, Jan. 9, as Sonny’s “shows sincere appreciation for their ongoing dedication to the community.”

To redeem the offer, officers can simply dine-in at any Sonny’s location and show a valid ID or badge.

Sonny’s Random Acts of BBQ recognizes those who make a difference in their community and from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16 the restaurant will select one local law enforcement officer to receive a BBQ celebration in their honor.

To nominate someone, visit RandomActsofBBQ.com.

As a way to say thanks on #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay, we're servin' up a free Pork Big Deal to all law...

Posted by Sonny's BBQ on Friday, January 3, 2020

About the Author: