Pickup truck plows into Orange Park home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A Clay County Fire and Rescue team is shoring up a home before attempting to remove a pickup truck towing a trailer that crashed into the house Monday afternoon.

The driver told Orange Park police he was distracted when he left the road and drove into the home on Loring Village Court.

The family of five was not home at the time, but the Orange Park Fire Department said the home not safe for them to be in until repairs are made.

