67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

67ºF

Local News

Pickup truck plows into Orange Park home

Family of 5 need to find someplace else to live after crash takes out walls

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Clay County, Orange Park
Pickup truck crashes into Orange Park home.
Pickup truck crashes into Orange Park home. (Clay County Fire-Rescue photo)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A Clay County Fire and Rescue team is shoring up a home before attempting to remove a pickup truck towing a trailer that crashed into the house Monday afternoon.

The driver told Orange Park police he was distracted when he left the road and drove into the home on Loring Village Court.

The family of five was not home at the time, but the Orange Park Fire Department said the home not safe for them to be in until repairs are made.

News4Jax is headed to the scene to learn more about the crash, the driver and the mess the family is left with.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: