Clay County Sheriff’s Office actively investigating incident near the Duval county line

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an incident in the Orange Park area of Blanding Boulevard near the Duval County line.

According to their Facebook page, because of the investigation, there is a heightened law enforcement presence. But there is “no threat” to the community.

News4Jax received several calls and emails from viewers about police activity at a Shell gas station on Blanding Boulevard.

One viewer sent us a photo of deputies on the scene.

Police activity at Shell gas station in Clay County.

We have a crew headed to the scene now.