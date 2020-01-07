Deputies: Mother arrested after young child left in car while temperatures were in 40s

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman was arrested Monday after her young child was left outside in a vehicle while temperatures were in the 40s, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Nashia Lanae Greene, 28, is charged with misdemeanor child neglect.

According to her arrest report, a Nassau County deputy found a 5-year-old boy sleeping in the backseat of a car parked near U.S. 1 and Ratliff Road, just north of the Duval-Nassau county line. The deputy wrote in the report that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition and the engine running. The report also stated that the vehicle was cold inside because temperatures were in the 40s and the heat was not on.

When deputies found the child’s mother in a gaming center, according to the arrest report, Greene told them she left her son in the car so she could use the bathroom. She said she only left him for a minute and left the car running and the heat on, but wasn’t sure whether it worked, according to deputies. The report went on to say a witness told deputies the boy was in the car for at least 30 minutes.

Greene was booked about 2:10 a.m. Monday into the Nassau County jail, but was released later in the day, online jail records show.