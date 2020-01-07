JFRD: Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by train
Accident happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Post Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Post Street.
JFRD said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
A woman running a laundromat told News4Jax that she heard a train honking the horn for a very long time, which she said she thought was very unusual. She said she never realized it was an accident.
