JFRD: Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by train

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon in the Riverside area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Post Street.

JFRD said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

A woman running a laundromat told News4Jax that she heard a train honking the horn for a very long time, which she said she thought was very unusual. She said she never realized it was an accident.