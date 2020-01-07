JFRD: Man critically injured in Moncrief house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was critically injured in a house fire Monday evening in the Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded just after 10:20 p.m. to the fire at the house near Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard. JFRD Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were initially impeded by burglar bars but found an older man in the home.

Prosswimmer said the man, who lived alone, was then taken to a hospital with critical injuries due to smoke inhalation and burns.

As of 10:55 p.m., the fire was under control.

According to JFRD, the state fire marshal was called and the cause of the fire is under investigation.