YouTube makes changes to children’s content

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major changes are coming to YouTube that will affect children’s privacy online.

The site is now doing away with comments, live chats, push notifications and the ability to save videos to a playlist for all content specifically created for children -- no matter who is watching.

The changes come after YouTube’s parent company, Google, had to pay a $170 million fine to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for allegedly profiting off the collection of children’s personal information without their parents’ consent, which is a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule.

YouTube is also getting rid of targeted ads on children’s videos that are based on users’ browser history. And content creators will be required to tell YouTube if their content is created for children.

If parents are still concerned, YouTube has an app, called YouTube Kids, which aims to give children a safer, contained environment to explore.

According to YouTube, the changes are intended to limit the collection of viewers’ data and personal information with an emphasis on keeping children safe while they use the platform.