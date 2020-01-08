1 dead in I-10 crash, all westbound lanes closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person has died following a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV on I-10, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue said one person was trapped and seriously injured. A helicopter was called to transport that person to the hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol said all westbound lanes of the interstate were closed Tuesday night and traffic was being diverted onto State Road 23.
