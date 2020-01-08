Diocese of St. Augustine: Disgraced ex-cardinal is not living in area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Diocese of St. Augustine is shooting down claims that disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is living on diocese property in Northeast Florida.

McCarrick is the highest-ranking Catholic figure to be expelled from priesthood over credible reports of sex abuse.

An article from Catholic news site Church Militant made claims earlier this week that the former cardinal moved to a residential facility run by the Diocese of St. Augustine at Marywood.

“He will be within close vicinity of San Juan del Rio Catholic Church and School," the article reads.

But on Twitter and in a statement to News4Jax, the Diocese of St. Augustine is pushing back against those claims, calling the article “absolutely false."

“Rumors that the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has moved to Jacksonville and is staying at a priest retirement facility in the Diocese of St. Augustine are absolutely false. The diocese has made no arrangements for McCarrick to stay at any of its church-owned properties," the statement reads. "It is unfortunate that Church Militant didn’t contact the diocese for the truth before posting their inaccurate story to their site. The diocese does not know the whereabouts of McCarrick, and we have no way to track his movements.”

News4Jax asked the Diocese of St. Augustine to release the names of the retired priests staying at its facility at Marywood.

Officials with Capuchin Franciscans confirmed that McCarrick is no longer living at their friary in Kansas, but said they do not know where he went.

In a statement, Fr. Joseph Elder, with Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Conrad, told News4Jax:

“He made arrangements to live elsewhere. Relevant church authorities were made known that he was leaving, but we have no authority or jurisdiction over him as he is a layman and can come and go as he wills. We were not made privy to the location of his future residence.”