Man pleads guilty in St. Johns County hit-and-run bicyclist deaths

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Bartram Park man has pleaded guilty to charges after the hit and run deaths of two bicyclists in St. Johns County, according to court documents obtained Tuesday by News4Jax.

Investigators said Susanne Landino, 61, and Bonnie Parry, 53, both of Jacksonville, were killed while traveling on Race Track Road in June. Haigler surrendered to deputies days after, and investigators said his car was found damaged in his garage.

Haigler is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

According to court records, Haigler was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2003 in Alachua County. Court records show he pleaded no contest, was adjudicated guilty, was placed on probation until 2004 and completed 50 hours of community service and a substance abuse program. Haigler’s license was suspended for six months.