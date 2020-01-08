Middleburg man receives hand-signed photo from president on 100th birthday

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A beloved Middleburg man celebrated a huge milestone in 2019 with friends and family, and also received a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Robert (Bob) Kimmel turned 100 on Nov. 4. He celebrated with his family and neighbors, who surprised him with a party.

During his party, he proudly showed off a hand-signed picture of President Trump from The White House wishing him a Happy Birthday. It was a gift very few receive.

When a neighbor asked Bob how he knew the president had personally hand-signed the photo, Bob said: “It helps to know when you have a grandson who works there.”

His grandson works in the White House alongside the president. The photo wasn’t the only icing on the cake!

Publix donated a portion of his cake to help celebrate the momentous day. Family and neighbors also brought balloons, gifts and placed a sign in his yard that read: “Happy 100th Birthday! ‘I may be 100, but I’m still kick’n!'”

Mr. Kimmel survives his wife, who was married to for 76 years. Kimmel told friends she also lived a long and happy life, passing away at the age of 99.

