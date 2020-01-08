45ºF

Local News

Middleburg man receives hand-signed photo from president on 100th birthday

Happy Birthday!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Robert (Bob) Kimmel of Middleburg, Fl. turned 100 on Nov 4, 2019.
Robert (Bob) Kimmel of Middleburg, Fl. turned 100 on Nov 4, 2019. (WJXT)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A beloved Middleburg man celebrated a huge milestone in 2019 with friends and family, and also received a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Robert (Bob) Kimmel turned 100 on Nov. 4. He celebrated with his family and neighbors, who surprised him with a party.

During his party, he proudly showed off a hand-signed picture of President Trump from The White House wishing him a Happy Birthday. It was a gift very few receive.

When a neighbor asked Bob how he knew the president had personally hand-signed the photo, Bob said: “It helps to know when you have a grandson who works there.”

His grandson works in the White House alongside the president. The photo wasn’t the only icing on the cake!

Publix donated a portion of his cake to help celebrate the momentous day. Family and neighbors also brought balloons, gifts and placed a sign in his yard that read: “Happy 100th Birthday! ‘I may be 100, but I’m still kick’n!'”

Mr. Kimmel survives his wife, who was married to for 76 years. Kimmel told friends she also lived a long and happy life, passing away at the age of 99.

View more photos below

