Navy bases ramp up security amid situation with Iran

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy says all of its bases have what it calls “additional force protection” as a result of the situation with Iran.

Iran struck back at the United States for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, calling it revenge for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops, but U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said there were no casualties. He said Iran appears to be “standing down.”

Iran, in turn, appeared to have calibrated its attack to avoid stoking further U.S. retaliation, giving some early warning to its Iraqi allies to avoid casualties. It was a signal that both sides were stepping away from an immediate spiral of more direct exchanges that could throw the Middle East into great turmoil.

News4jax was outside Naval Station Mayport on Wednesday, talking with Navy families about the recent events. The Navy base has seen many deployments to the Persian Gulf and the Middle East over the years, particularly during the Iraqi war in 2003.

Veterans in Mayport at the American Legion Post 316 watched as President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday. One veteran, who asked only to be called Rich, said he’s paying close attention to the news.

“My daughter is a lieutenant commander in the Navy. She’s stationed in Spain but for this to happen ... you never know what you’re going to get," he said.

Rich went on to say that his daughter’s safety is always in the back of head.

“I know she’s safe and that’s all I care about,” he said.

Trey Sete, a veteran, said he’s not worried about the possibility of war.

“The only thing I would think of if Iran were ever to do anything to any of our fleet or battleships or aircraft carriers -- that’s when I think something would happen for us to retaliate against,” Sete said.