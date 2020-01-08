Police: Man caught recording in women’s bathroom at Southside business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after Jacksonville police said a woman caught him taking cellphone video in the women’s bathroom in a commercial building off Philips Highway on the Southside.

J’Juan Calvy, 22, is charged with video voyeurism.

According to his arrest report, the woman was in one of the bathroom stalls when she noticed a phone recording her from the adjoining stall. She then exited the stall and got the attention of another woman in the bathroom. When a man, later identified as Calvy, exited a stall, both women stopped him and he began apologizing, the report said.

The arrest report shows the women and other employees were able to keep him from leaving until police arrived. The report said that Calvy told officers he knew he was doing something he shouldn’t.

Calvy chose the building at random, according to the arrest report.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said that typically in video voyeurism cases, offenders are likely to re-offend.

“They feel that it’s harmless, so if they get caught and they get slapped on the wrist, more than likely they’ll do it again,” Jefferson said.

Calvy was released on his own recognizance. When News4Jax called him on Tuesday, he declined to comment.