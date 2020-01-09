Deputies: Person suspected of DUI in custody after pickup crashes into Old Time Pottery
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A person suspected of DUI was taken into custody after a pickup truck crashed into Old Time Pottery on Blanding Boulevard Wednesday evening, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Clay County Professional Firefighters posted photos on Facebook of the accident. It appeared the pickup went through the wall of the building. Concrete blocks and shattered glass could be seen scattered around the pickup.
Firefighters said no one was injured and a construction crew will be making repairs.
Deputies are investigating.
