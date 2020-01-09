Family & loved ones remember tow truck driver who died in I-95 crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Friends and family met Thursday near a rest stop on I-95 where a tow truck driver died after police said he crashed into a semitruck that was pulling on to the highway.

Darren Grincewich, 34, was a father of three children, and his wife is expecting their fourth child. She and the couple’s children gathered just yards away from the crash site.

“I couldn’t imagine how she felt or what she’s going through. I would imagine she’s devastated because we all are,” said Casey Feaster, a friend of Grincewich. “He was my best friend. Like a brother. Like family.”

Friends said Grincewich was a dirt racer. The crew he worked with brought a wooden cross to the scene that they planned to leave on the side of the road.