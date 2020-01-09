Florida lawmakers address ‘silent killer’ taking the lives of firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – When duty calls local firefighters get to work but the threat of a ‘silent killer’ still lingers. It’s the cancer causing materials inside of household items. The potential for exposure for fighter is so high, firefighters face a 14% increased risk of death from cancer, nationally.

Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect firefighters from the ‘silent killer’.The legislation includes funding for a grant program. The program would provide fire departments throughout the state access to decontamination equipment and training required to use it.

The bill is gaining bipartisan support. Hoping to keep the momentum, Senator Aaron Bean will be in Fernandina Beach this morning to discuss the program with community members.

President of the Jacksonville Firefighters Union said having the conversation is the first step, but he hopes that this bill can standardize better practices to prevent exposure.

“What we’re trying to do is change that culture. That dirty gear is one of the largest chances you have of getting cancer. You’re constantly putting on gear with carcinogens on it and over the years, some of that can turn into cancer” he said.

The discussion is scheduled for 10:30 this morning at Fire Station 20 in Nassau County. News4Jax is covering the event.