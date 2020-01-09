Jacksonville police ask for help to ID kidnapping suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police released a sketch Thursday morning of a man they believe is involved in attempted violence against two women in Jacksonville.

They said the man kidnapped a woman in the area of West Ashley Street between Pearl and Clay streets and threatened her with sexual violence. She was able to escape and contacted police.

Police said another woman reported a robbery and attempted sexual attack in the area of West 6th Street and Perry Street in the Springfield area.

Both women were homeless and gave similar descriptions of the suspect, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes the incidents may be related and are asking for help to identify the man in the sketch.

The man is described as a lighter complexion black male with a slender build, approximately 6 feet tall and between 40 and 60 years old.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.