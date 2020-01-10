Net shop destroyed, 3 boats damaged in Fernandina Beach fire

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A net shop was destroyed and three boats were damaged in a fire early Friday morning, according to the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

The Fire Department, along with Nassau County Fire-Rescue, responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a 911 call about the fire at North 14th Street along Egans Creek.

Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said firefighters arrived and found a building, which is used by a local company that builds athletic netting for ballfields, engulfed in flames that were shooting 100 feet into the air.

“We had a tremendous amount of fire coming out of all aspects of the building,” Silcox told News4Jax on Friday.

Firefighters said they began to attack the blaze, but portions of the building collapsed and crews had to bring in heavy equipment to help put out the fire. Firefighters said they also tried to keep the flames from spreading to multiple boats stored in the area, but three boats were damaged.

Crews were not able to get the fire under control until about 2:15 a.m. and firefighters fully extinguished the blaze about two hours later. Silcox said the building was completely destroyed.

“It’s a total loss. The whole building has collapsed and, unfortunately, they’re completely out of business now at this point. But it was a devastating fire for the area,” Silcox said. “We’re such a tight-knit community up here and it really hurts when you see one of your business owners go through something like this."

Silcox said no one was inside the building at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.