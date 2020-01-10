Heads up, parents: DCPS to hold School Choice Expo this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools will be holding the 2020 School Choice Expo this weekend to help parents find out which school is right for their child.

The free event will take place at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on Water Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

The school district encourages parents and students who are new to the district or who are transitioning to a new school to attend.

TOMORROW | If you are new to the school district or transitioning to a new school, we encourage you to attend our annual showcase of all Duval County Public Schools in one convenient place at one time. #WeHaveThat Admission and parking are free. pic.twitter.com/VvFaS6S2df — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) January 10, 2020

Click here to view the schools and programs in the district’s 2020-21 School Choice Reference Guide.

Open enrollment has also begun. If you are interested in applying to a VPK, magnet or special transfer option school, the applications will be online in your parent or guardian Focus account. If you need to create an account, you can start the process by visiting www.duvalschools.org/focus.