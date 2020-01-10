77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

77ºF

Local News

Heads up, parents: DCPS to hold School Choice Expo this weekend

Free event to takes place at Prime Osborn Convention Center on Jan. 11

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, DCPS, Duval County Public Schools, 2020 School Choice Expo, Education
File photo of School Choice Expo
File photo of School Choice Expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools will be holding the 2020 School Choice Expo this weekend to help parents find out which school is right for their child.

The free event will take place at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on Water Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

The school district encourages parents and students who are new to the district or who are transitioning to a new school to attend.

Click here to view the schools and programs in the district’s 2020-21 School Choice Reference Guide.

Open enrollment has also begun. If you are interested in applying to a VPK, magnet or special transfer option school, the applications will be online in your parent or guardian Focus account. If you need to create an account, you can start the process by visiting www.duvalschools.org/focus.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: