Photo of sunrise over Persian Gulf during eclipse captures ‘devil horns’ in distance

AL WAKRAH, QATAR – Have you ever seen a sunrise like this?

NASA released photos from Al Wakrah, Qatar during the partial eclipse on Dec. 28.

The stunning, yet eerie, photos of a sunrise appear to resemble red devil horns.

The photographer was in place to watch the December 26th annular solar eclipse when he captured the photos.

“After initial cloudiness, the Sun appeared to rise in two pieces and during partial eclipse, causing the photographer to describe it as the most stunning sunrise of his life,” NASA wrote.

According to NASA, this is a mirage effect caused by light bent by warm air with the Earth’s atmosphere. It’s called the Etruscan Vase Effect.

The next solar eclipse, also an annular eclipse, will occur in 2020 June.