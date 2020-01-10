Police: Man sought in Jacksonville Beach home invasion

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of forcing his way into a home and striking an elderly person.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department released surveillance photos of the man at the Walmart on Beach Boulevard at Hodges Boulevard, where investigators said the man tried to use the victim’s credit card to purchase electronic items just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.