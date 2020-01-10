Walgreens employee accused of stealing hundreds of prescription pills

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Walgreens employee was arrested Thursday after stealing more than 200 prescription pills from the pharmacy chain’s store on County Road 210 West, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Keara Russ, 22, is charged with grand theft of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

According to her arrest report, pharmacy officials told deputies they suspected Russ and she was questioned about it. Russ admitted she took 30 hydrocodone pills about a month ago because she was between doctors and did not want to run out, the report said.

Deputies said they searched her work locker and found three pill bottles in her purse. In it were 105 Xanax pills, 96 hydrocodone, 47 oxycodone and a variety of other pills, according to the arrest report.

Russ was booked Thursday evening into the St. Johns County jail and was released early Friday morning on $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.