Wanted: 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy accused of multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

A warrant was issued for Samuel Erickson on Dec. 3 after he was accused of burglary with assault, shooting or throwing deadly missiles, aggravated assault and attempted murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

News4Jax requested more information about the incident that led to the warrant being issued, but the Sheriff’s Office declined to release an incident report, citing an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number or Detective Douglas at 904-548-4078.

Tipsters can also call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or visit fccrimestoppers.com.