18 cats die in Northside Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A homeowner on Jacksonville’s Northside said his house went up in flames Saturday morning, and 18 cats died in the fire.

The fire was on Galway Avenue. Kurt Lessenthien, the owner of the house, is also the adoption coordinator at Catty Shack Ranch. He said two rodents died in the fire, but one lived. He said a dog inside the home also made it out OK.

Sixteen cats that were inside, Lessenthien said, made it out alive. One cat hasn’t been found.

Lessenthien said the house has severe water and smoke damage. He said the cause of the fire is unknown, but he believes it might have started in the kitchen.

No people were home at the time of the fire, Lessenthien said.