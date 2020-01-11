2 dead, 2 hurt in crash on CR-13 in St. Johns County

HASTINGS, Fla. – Two people were killed and two more people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Friday night in St. Johns County.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, two cars were traveling in opposite directions on County Road 13 South near Hastings around 9 p.m. when one of the cars failed to stay in its lane and hit the other car head-on.

The car that drifted overturned and then caught on fire, killing the two people inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The two people inside of the other car had significant injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

The 8200 block of the road was shut down in both directions following the collision.

No other details were immediately available.