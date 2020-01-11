Jacksonville police no longer looking for black Ram after motorcyclist shot & killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it’s no longer looking for a pickup truck that was sought after a deadly shooting, but police didn’t say the truck was located.

Police shared the photo of the black Ram truck, which they said was spotted on Edison Avenue after a motorcyclist was shot numerous times. Police believe the truck was chasing the motorcyclist.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call at 1:24 p.m. Thursday found the motorcyclist dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a commercial area near McCoy’s Creek. Police said it appeared more than 15 shots were fired at the motorcyclist.

Family members identified the motorcyclist as Kollin Felton, 26.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been announced in the motorcyclist’s death.