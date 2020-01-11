Police: Bradford County man shot several times in back by co-worker

BROOKER, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man living in the city of Brooker was shot early Saturday morning by his neighbor, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said that around midnight, Jonathan Nash, 28, was shot several times in the back by his neighbor, Timothy Martin, who is also his co-worker. Martin was taken into custody, and he’s facing charges of attempted murder.

Nash was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he was said to be in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dodson was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and accessory to the attempted murder. Investigators said Dodson loaned a firearm to Martin and took it back after the shooting.