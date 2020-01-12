Bicyclist killed in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says Alan Odom, 52, of White Springs, was struck and killed as he was riding a bike Saturday evening on NW Lake Jeffery Road.

FHP says a 26-year-old driver in a 2019 Toyota Corolla hit the back of Odom’s bicycle at 6:20 p.m. Odom was dead on the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the accident report. FHP has not mentioned any possible charges at this time.